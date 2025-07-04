Catching a break, gig workers find rest, support in city harbors

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Xinhua) -- After a tiring journey of 600 kilometers, Liu Chunliang pulled into a logistics park and hopped out of his truck. After taking a shower in a nearby building, he enjoyed some hearty dumplings and then had a brief nap in a rest lounge while his truck was being unloaded.

The building where Liu had the much-needed refreshment is in the Hengdi logistics park in Shanghai's Jiading District. These facilities have transformed the logistics park from a mere transfer site for goods into a vital rest stop for long-haul drivers such as Liu.

"I make round trips between Xuzhou and Shanghai eight to ten times a month. There used to be no place for me to get some rest along the way, but now I feel at home here in the park," said Liu.

Liu has benefited from a wider array of initiatives implemented by Jiading District to support gig workers in the area. As the gig economy continues to grow across China, cities are responding by establishing rest lounges, offering affordable dining options, and providing skill training for gig workers who play a crucial role in keeping urban life moving.

The number of flexible workers in China exceeded 265 million in 2024, including 175 million engaged in platform-based gig work, according to an industry report by Hangzhou-based Gongmall, a digital solutions provider for the gig sector.

They typically work as car-hailing drivers, food delivery riders and long-haul drivers, among other trades. While making life more convenient for residents, these flexible workers often scramble to find facilities to meet their basic needs -- whether it is using the bathroom, recharging their mobile phones and electric bikes, or simply taking a moment to rest.

Jiading District in Shanghai has set up stopover hubs for both car-hailing drivers and food delivery riders. One such hub, located in Zhaqiao Village, offers catering services and rental apartments. Here, car-hailing drivers can take naps in massage chairs while their cars charge outside. The budget-friendly cafeteria even provides meals outside regular dining hours.

"For meals, I used to grab some buns or snacks in the car, eating when I could and often going hungry. Now, not only do I eat well, but I can also rest properly, so I don't feel drowsy after long hours of driving," said driver Wu Yigui, who is dining in the cafeteria.

The driver from southwest China's Guizhou Province has also made this service hub his temporary home, renting a shared apartment for 650 yuan (about 91 U.S. dollars) per month -- an affordable option in the costly city of Shanghai.

Food delivery riders have their rest lounges as well. On a typical workday afternoon, Jiang Zhongqiang, a rider for the food delivery platform Ele.me, stopped outside one of these lounges in Jiading. After replacing the battery for his electric bike, he stepped into the lounge, where he refilled his water bottle and plugged in his cell phone to charge while he enjoyed his meal.

In 2022, the Chinese government issued a guideline aimed at improving gig economy services to boost employment. The country has been focusing on improving welfare for this increasingly significant segment of the workforce in recent years.

In June, China released guidelines aimed at safeguarding public well-being and addressing the most pressing concerns of the people. These guidelines emphasized the need to improve the social insurance system for flexible workers. They also called for the gradual integration of flexible workers into the housing provident fund system.

Rest stops for gig workers have proliferated in major cities across China. In Beijing's Chaoyang District alone, there are 2,912 service stations where the district's 83,000 flexible workers can recharge between tasks. One such lounge, located in the bustling Shuangjing commercial district, operates around the clock, allowing delivery riders to access it even deep in the night.

The lounge, run by sub-district government offices, organizes skill training, festival celebrations, and reading activities for gig workers to foster a sense of belonging.

These efforts extend beyond prosperous metropolises. In northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, 2,077 rest stations have been established for gig workers, and their locations are conveniently integrated into navigation apps for easy access. In addition to providing free drinking water, charging and leisure facilities, and medications, the region has also organized free health check-ups for 35,000 gig workers.

Talking about the rest lounges in Jiading, Zhu Xuguang, an official with the Jiading Branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, said that the rest stops have become a physical and spiritual harbor for the gig workers.

