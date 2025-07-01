China advances employment plan for people with disabilities

Xinhua) 08:29, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council recently released a three-year action plan for 2025 to 2027 to improve employment opportunities and public services for people with disabilities.

The action plan encourages government agencies, public institutions, and enterprises to take the lead in hiring people with disabilities. It also promotes self-employment, flexible work, and assisted employment for people with disabilities. Targeted support will be provided for specific groups, including people with disabilities who are college students, who live in rural areas, or who are visually impaired.

According to the action plan, a unified digital platform will be developed to integrate disability employment data nationwide, and efforts will also be made to enhance employment services across the country.

Disability organizations and service institutions are urged to take a more active role in exploring suitable job opportunities and helping people with disabilities increase their income.

China is home to more than 85 million people with disabilities, accounting for about 6 percent of the total population. From 2022 to 2024, China implemented a similar plan aimed at improving employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for this group.

