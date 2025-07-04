Robotics industry thriving in Wuhu, China's Anhui

A humanoid robot shakes hands with a staff member at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Founded in 2007, Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. produces robots widely used in industries such as electronics, photovoltaics, lithium batteries, automotive and auto parts, rail transit, and shipbuilding.

The company established a comprehensive R&D system for core technologies, having achieved a 100% ratio in localization and self-sufficiency for critical components. It sold over 16,000 industrial robots in 2024.

As the first national-level robotics industry cluster in the country, Wuhu is home to more than 300 enterprises along the robotics supply chain. The city's robotics industry output exceeded 40 billion yuan (about 5.58 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024.

This photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a programming-free smart welding system at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A staff member debugs a humanoid robot at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A staff member assembles a robot at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A humanoid robot trains with the assistance of motion capture equipment at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a welding robot at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a spray-painting robot at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a voice-interactive smart palletizing workstation at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A humanoid robot makes gestures at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo taken on July 3, 2025 shows a high-precision desktop robot at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A collaborative robot automatically grasps and sorts components at Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

