Humanoids play football: China's first autonomous 3v3 robot match

(People's Daily App) 16:49, July 01, 2025

China's first autonomous 3v3 robot football match took place in Beijing on June 28, 2025. AI-driven humanoids made their own decisions during the game without any human control.

