Tiny robots offer non-invasive, drug-free solution for bacterial infections

NANNING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese scientists has created a type of tiny robots that can remove bacterial infections from deep inside the paranasal sinuses.

This strategy provides a non-invasive and drug-free option as an alternative to conventional treatment methods, according to the study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics.

The collaborative team from Guangxi University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Shenzhen University fabricated the microrobots guided magnetically and activated by light, which can effectively disrupt stubborn bacterial biofilms and generate antibacterial agents.

Biofilms are complex microbial communities secreted by bacteria. They often trigger severe inflammatory responses, and create a biological barrier that hinders drug penetration.

The magnetically-guided optical fiber system enables the robots to navigate narrow passages and treat infections deep within the sinuses.

In preclinical animal tests, the inactivated pathogens were naturally expelled from the sinuses of New Zealand rabbits that had nasosinusitis, according to the study.

Currently, most existing treatments for sinusitis involve invasive surgical procedures or the passive delivery of drugs such as antibiotics.

This innovation sidesteps antibiotic resistance and signals its potential for broad clinical use, spurring the swift advance of intelligent minimally invasive medical tech.

The proposed microrobotic therapeutic platform offers the advantages of non-invasiveness, minimal resistance and drug-free intervention, said the researchers.

Looking ahead, the team plans to explore using micro-robots to treat deep tissue infections in the respiratory, digestive and urinary systems, aiming to advance their clinical application in anti-infection therapy.

