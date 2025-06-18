Robot-related industries boom in Beijing
Booster T1 humanoid robots play football in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A humanoid robot waves to visitors in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
A Walker S1 humanoid robot transfers a box in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
Journalists visit a robot center in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
A Booster T1 humanoid robot plays football in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
A Galbot humanoid robot plays the role of a shop assistant in a simulated pharmacy in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
A humanoid robot cleans the desk in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
A small humanoid robot is displayed in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
A Wanda humanoid robot makes hamburgers in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
A humanoid robot is displayed in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.
