Robot-related industries boom in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:19, June 18, 2025

Booster T1 humanoid robots play football in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A humanoid robot waves to visitors in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Walker S1 humanoid robot transfers a box in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Journalists visit a robot center in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Booster T1 humanoid robot plays football in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Galbot humanoid robot plays the role of a shop assistant in a simulated pharmacy in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A humanoid robot cleans the desk in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A small humanoid robot is displayed in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Wanda humanoid robot makes hamburgers in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A humanoid robot is displayed in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in Beijing, capital of China, on June 17, 2025.

In recent years, Beijing has leveraged its technological and industrial innovation advantages to build a high-end industrial cluster of robots. At present, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has gathered over 300 robot related enterprises. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)