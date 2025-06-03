World robot carnival kicks off in Wuhan, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 08:28, June 03, 2025

Visitors interact with a robot during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors learn about a robotic bandsman during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors learn about a desktop robot during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A visitor tries a make-up robot during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors learn about a robotic bandsman during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors interact with a robotic dog during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A visitor plays gobang with a robot during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors watch a robot playing Guqin, a plucked seven-string traditional Chinese musical instrument, during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A visitor buys coffee served by a robot during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Visitors watch a robot performing during the world robot carnival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 2, 2025. The event kicked off here on Monday, featuring nearly 100 robots including pet robots, make-up robots, robotics band, etc. People interacted with the robots to experience the charm of technology-empowered life. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

