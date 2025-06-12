Beijing to open world's first "4S store" for embodied AI robots

Xinhua) 15:06, June 12, 2025

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's capital is set to launch the world's first "4S store" dedicated to embodied artificial intelligence (AI) robots, marking the latest push to commercialize advanced robotics in the country.

The facility, unveiled on Wednesday at a press conference, is scheduled to open in a robotics industrial park in Yizhuang, located in southern Beijing, during the 2025 World Robot Conference, which is set for August 8-12.

Similar to traditional automobile 4S models, known as "sales, service, spare parts and surveys," the store will provide services on robotics sales, maintenance, parts and information.

According to the press conference, the robot 4S store will feature an area for scenario-based demonstrations and immersive interactions, offering customers a hands-on experience with the product capabilities in real-life settings.

Meanwhile, the facility will boast a nationwide rapid-response parts supply network and a professional support team for robot maintenance, assembly and repair.

Industry enthusiasm is already mounting. So far, more than 100 supply chain enterprises in the robotics industry have expressed clear intentions to settle in, including 30 companies specializing in humanoid robots.

Ten leading embodied AI robot firms, including the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, UBTECH and Galaxea, have signed cooperation agreements with the robot 4S store and are expected to be among the first batch of partners to move in.

"The establishment of the world's first 4S store for embodied AI robots marks a key step in building a vibrant robotics industry ecosystem in the Yizhuang area," said Liang Liang, deputy director of Yizhuang's administrative committee. "It paves the way for the rapid development of robotics firms and enhances Yizhuang's global influence as a robotics hub."

Yizhuang, home to over 300 robotics and smart manufacturing enterprises, is a key cluster in Beijing's robotics sector. The area hosts the permanent site of the World Robot Conference and boasts an industry chain valued at over 10 billion yuan (approximately 1.39 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for half of Beijing's total robotics industry.

Adding to its growing list of global firsts, Yizhuang earlier this year hosted the world's first humanoid robot half-marathon, drawing 20 robotics teams from universities, research institutes and tech companies to join human athletes in a race covering 21.0975 kilometers.

Tiangong Ultra, developed by Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, claimed victory in the humanoid half marathon, crossing the finish line first with a time of two hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds.

"Yizhuang is fast emerging as a cradle for the future of the robotics industry and a vital hub linking to the global market," Liang said.

