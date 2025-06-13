World's first embodied intelligent robot 4S store set to open in Beijing E-Town in August

09:44, June 13, 2025 By Zhang Weilan ( Global Times

The world's first embodied intelligent robot 4S store is set to open in Beijing in August, the Global Times learned on Thursday. This marks a significant step in the commercialization and popularization of intelligent humanoid robots, positioning Beijing as a global leader in this cutting-edge field, an industry analyst said.

In China, the phrase "4S store" often refers to a one-stop shop that integrates four key aspects of a related business: sales, service, spare parts, and surveys, or customer feedback.

Following the world's first humanoid robot half-marathon held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA), also known as Beijing E-Town, the Chinese capital is set to host the world's first 4S store to provide a service system designed to cover the entire lifecycle of robotics.

According to a statement the administrative committee of the BDA sent to the Global Times on Thursday, the groundbreaking store will debut during the 2025 World Robot Conference, which is scheduled to be held at the Beiren Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center in the BDA from August 8 to 12. The store will be located in Beijing's Yizhuang robotics industrial park, which also houses the Beijing World of Robots - a comprehensive robot exhibition center.

The center aims to build the world's first 4S store, integrating four core services for embodied intelligent robots, which include sales, spare parts, service, and survey functions, according to the BDA. This comprehensive approach aims to cover the entire lifecycle of robots, ensuring seamless connectivity and value creation between suppliers and customers, it added.

More than 100 companies across the robot industry chain have expressed interest in setting up operations within the store, including 30 humanoid robot firms. Ten leading embodied intelligent robot companies, such as Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, UBTECH, Galaxea AI, Accelerate Evolution, AgiBot, Leju Tongyan, and High Torque Robotics are expected to be the first group of partners in the 4S store.

"The establishment of this 4S store is expected to significantly enhance the industrial ecosystem of Beijing's robot industry. It will boost agglomeration and innovation within the sector. We will continue to optimize the business environment to support the growth of the robotics sector and provide comprehensive support and services to businesses in this area, promoting high-quality development," a representative of the administrative committee of the BDA told the Global Times on Thursday.

The upcoming 4S store in Yizhuang is not just a commercial venture; it will also serve as a crucial showcase for the emerging humanoid robot industry. This initiative marks a significant step toward accelerating the commercialization and popularization of China's humanoid robots, positioning Beijing as a global leader in this cutting-edge field, Liu Gang, chief economist at the Chinese Institute of New Generation AI Development Strategies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

As the industry continues to evolve, the 4S store will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between technological advancements and market needs. It will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and standardization, ultimately contributing to the widespread adoption and success of humanoid robots, according to Liu.

With advancements in artificial intelligence and motion control technologies, China has gained a first-mover advantage in the humanoid robot market, Liu said, adding that with collaborative innovation across sectors, along with the accelerated convergence of policy, capital, and other resources, China's humanoid robot industry will enter a period of active innovation.

Applications are expected to rapidly expand from manufacturing to commercial services and household use.

A recent industry report forecast that China's humanoid robot market will reach 8.24 billion yuan ($1.14 billion) in 2025, accounting for half of the global market. By 2030, the market could skyrocket to about 870 billion yuan, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Investment in the field is also experiencing a dramatic upsurge. As of June 5, there have been 59 investment deals made in the Chinese humanoid robot market this year, with a scale reaching tens of billions of yuan, the Securities Times reported.

Data from Tianyancha showed that as of June 5, there were more than 900,000 enterprises related to robots in China. In the first five months of 2025, 100,000 related enterprises were newly registered, up 44 percent year-on-year, according to the report.

