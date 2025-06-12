The world's first embodied intelligent robot 4S store set to open in Beijing E-Town in August

Visual image of the world's first embodied intelligent robot 4S store is seen in Beijing. (Photo/Courtesy of the Administrative Committee of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area)

The world's first embodied intelligent robot 4S store is set to open in Beijing in August, the Global Times learned on Thursday. This marks a significant step in the commercialization and popularization of intelligent humanoid robots, positioning Beijing as a global leader in this cutting-edge field, said an industry analyst.

Following the world's first humanoid robot half marathon held in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA), also known as Beijing E-Town, Beijing is set to become the global epicenter for embodied intelligent robots with the launch of the world's first 4S store dedicated to those advanced machines.

According to a statement the Administrative Committee of the BDA sent to the Global Times on Thursday, the groundbreaking store will make its debut during the 2025 World Robot Conference to be held at the Beiren Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center in BDA from August 8 to 12, located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang, which is also home to the Beijing World of Robots, a comprehensive robot exhibition center.

The center aims to build the world's first 4S store, integrating four core services for embodied intelligent robots, which include sales, spare parts, service, and survey functions, according to the BDA. This comprehensive approach aims to cover the entire lifecycle of robots, ensuring seamless connectivity and value creation between suppliers and customers, it added.

Over 100 companies across the robot industry chain have expressed interest in setting up operations within the store, including 30 humanoid robot firms. Ten leading embodied intelligent robot companies such as Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, UBTECH, Galaxea AI, Accelerate Evolution, AgiBot, Leju Tongyan and High Torque Robotics, are expected to be the first group of partners in the 4S store.

"The establishment of this 4S store is expected to significantly enhance the industrial ecosystem of Beijing's robot industry. It will boost agglomeration and innovation within the sector. We will continue to optimize the business environment to support the growth of the robotics sector and provide comprehensive support and services to businesses in this area, promoting high-quality development," a representative from the Administrative Committee of the BDA told the Global Times on Thursday.

The upcoming 4S store in Yizhuang is not just a commercial venture; it serves as a crucial showcase for the emerging humanoid robot industry. This initiative marks a significant step toward accelerating the commercialization and popularization of China's humanoid robots, positioning Beijing as a global leader in this cutting-edge field, Liu Gang, chief economist at the Chinese Institute of New Generation AI Development Strategies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

As the industry continues to evolve, the 4S store will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between technological advancements and market needs. It will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and standardization, ultimately contributing to the widespread adoption and success of humanoid robots, according to Liu.

With advancements in artificial intelligence and motion control technologies, China has gained a first-mover advantage in the humanoid robot market, Liu said, adding that with collaborative innovation across sectors, along with accelerated convergence of policy, capital, and other resources, China's humanoid robot industry will also enter a period of active innovation. Applications are expected to rapidly expand from manufacturing to commercial services and household use.

A recent industry report forecast that China's humanoid robot market will reach 8.24 billion yuan ($1.14 billion) this year, accounting for half of the global market. By 2030, the market could skyrocket to about 870 billion yuan, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Investment in the field is also experiencing a dramatic upsurge. As of June 5, there have been 59 investment deals made in the Chinese humanoid robots market this year, with a scale reaching tens of billions yuan, the Securities Times reported. Data from Tianyancha showed that as of June 5, there are over 900,000 enterprises related to robots in China. In the first five months of 2025, 100,000 related enterprises were registered, a 44 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, per the report.

