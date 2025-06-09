International events boost sports consumption in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:21, June 09, 2025

Customers shop at the official merchandise store of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

From June 4 to 8, the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 Beijing was held at the National Indoor Stadium. The event not only served as a grand sporting feast for volleyball fans but also boosted consumption in related sports industries.

Consumers learn about volleyball-related products at the official merchandise store of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Volleyball fans pose for a photo at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 8, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

