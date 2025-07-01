Chinese robotic lawn mowers gain ground overseas

In Lower Saxony, Germany, homeowner Hoffmann has a sizable lawn that needs frequent maintenance. When it came time to buy a robotic lawn mower, he did his research, comparing multiple brands before ultimately choosing China's ECOVACS.

A robotic mower developed by Segway-Ninebot is exhibited at the International Consumer Electronics Show 2025. (Photo provided by Segway-Ninebot)

"ECOVACS has already built a robust after-sales network in Germany, and its design suits European users' habits," Hoffmann said. "What really impressed me is its route planning. It doesn't move around randomly; it systematically covers the lawn, which is much more efficient. My wife is thrilled I no longer spend every weekend pushing the lawn mower."

Chinese brands are quickly becoming go-to choices for smart lawn care in overseas markets. Since the beginning of the year, companies such as Segway-Ninebot, ECOVACS, Greenworks, and Daye have reported rapid business growth, with smart lawn mowers standing out as a key driver of their rising overseas sales.

"In suburban areas across Europe, the United States, and Australia, where population density is low, many homes feature spacious yards. Traditional manual mowing is inefficient and expensive," said Zhu Fanghao, senior vice president of Chinese electronics manufacturer Anker Innovations, adding that smart mowers save significant labor, time, and money.

These devices are suited for residential gardens, public parks, and small landscaped areas, accommodating spaces from 200 to 4,000 square meters while capably navigating slopes, flowerbeds, swimming pools, and trees. Moreover, in many of these regions, lawn upkeep is factored into property values, supporting a mature and high-retention consumer market.

Demand for robotic mowers continues to rise, driven by aging populations, increasingly fast-paced lifestyles, and growing demand for outdoor living spaces.

"Electrification, low-carbon operation, and smart automation are the key trends driving the future of lawn equipment," said Wu Junliang, general manager of Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co., Ltd., a Chinese gardening products and accessories provider that is currently expanding operations in the United States.

"We've moved beyond buried perimeter wires to a new phase of automation and intelligence, opening up massive growth opportunities," he said. According to industry forecasts, the global robotic lawn mower market is expected to reach approximately $4 billion by 2028.

What makes Chinese-made robotic lawn mowers so appealing overseas? Robust performance is a major factor. On platforms like Amazon, Chinese models have garnered large numbers of positive reviews, with "easy to install and operate," "accurate obstacle avoidance," and "excellent performance" being the top praises.

Photo shows a GOAT series robotic mower of Chinese tech firm ECOVACS. (Photo from the official website of ECOVACS)

"When I bought a robotic mower back in 2018, I had to lay down boundary wires which was very time-consuming," wrote a user going by the name A.T.K. in an online review. "Now with Anker's eufy E18, I just charge it and press start. It's amazing! If new grass grows in areas not previously mowed, it expands the zone automatically. If a mole digs a hole, it avoids it. I suspect the developers are updating the software weekly."

Industry insiders attribute the rise of Chinese robotic mowers to the strength of China's industrial ecosystem and increasingly sophisticated supply chains.

"Breakthroughs in technologies like LiDAR and boundary-free navigation have dramatically improved product performance and the user experience," Wu explained. "Many newer models now support remote control via smartphone apps, allowing users to customize mowing schedules and zones, monitor real-time status, and receive maintenance reminders." He added that the Chinese-made core components like LiDAR sensors are helping reduce overall manufacturing costs and retail prices.

Ying Xinsen, director of the general office of Chinese garden tools manufacturer Safun, emphasized that core technologies such as precise positioning, obstacle detection, motion control, and path planning are critical for achieving full automation and intelligence in robotic mowers. China now boasts leading companies across several of these key domains, including smart algorithms, low-pulse motors, multimodal control systems, and LiDAR sensors.

China's thriving cross-border e-commerce ecosystem has also fueled growth. Platforms like AliExpress offer simplified market access, streamlined transactions, and enhanced brand exposure, helping Chinese manufacturers expand their global footprint, speed up product innovation, and strengthen brand identity.

Experts view the surge in robotic mower exports as a vivid example of Chinese manufacturing moving up the value chain toward smarter, higher-end development. As China becomes more deeply integrated into the global economy, more "Made in China, sold worldwide" success stories are expected to follow.

