How has the CPC become world's largest political party?

People's Daily Online) 13:30, July 03, 2025

More than a century ago, the Chinese Marxists established the Communist Party of China (CPC). Over a hundred years later, the CPC has grown from just over 50 members at the beginning to more than 100 million Party members today, becoming the largest political party in the world.

"As the world's largest political party, the CPC must behave in a way commensurate with its status. History makes it abundantly clear that our Party is equally capable of leading the people to spearhead a great social revolution and engaging in significant self-reform. We, as its members, must always be youthful in spirit, and forever be the servant of the people, the vanguard of the times, and the backbone of our nation," said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, succinctly explaining the reasons behind the CPC's emergence as the world's largest political party.

The Party's rapid expansion stems fundamentally from its nature and mission. The CPC is the vanguard of the Chinese working class, the Chinese people, and the Chinese nation, and it has always upheld the principle of serving the people wholeheartedly.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, requiring the Party to unite more than 1.4 billion people into a powerful force to advance the noble cause of building a great modern country and achieving national rejuvenation. As the Party's mission expands, so must its membership. As the most representative political organization, the CPC holds that wherever there are people, there should be Party members; and wherever there are Party members, there should be Party organizations that fully perform their role.

This growth also reflects the Party's character of self-reform. Having the courage to carry out self-reform is the most distinctive part of the CPC's character and a hallmark that distinguishes the Party from other political parties.

"Ours is a great party not because we do not make mistakes, but because we have never tried to cover up our mistakes. Rather, we face up to them and reform ourselves," Xi said.

To maintain its advanced nature and purity, the CPC consistently brings in new members while adopting organizational measures for dealing with members who do not meet Party membership criteria, including rectification within a specified time frame, persuasion to voluntarily withdraw from the Party, or expulsion.

This growth also demonstrates the Party's strong appeal and capacity to unite. Since the very day of its founding, the Party has made seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation its aspiration and mission.

In the different historical periods of China's revolution, construction and reform, the CPC has shown tremendous appeal and cohesion, continuously attracting progressive individuals to its ranks. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, Party membership has steadily expanded, surpassing 100 million by the end of 2024.

Xi emphasized that to truly become the world's most powerful political party, the CPC must strengthen Party building. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has intensified efforts to strengthen Party membership with more comprehensive systems, steadily advancing the transition from a large party to a strong one.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, Party organizations at all levels have prioritized political integrity, strictly followed procedures, and established sound mechanisms for admitting new Party members. They have focused on recruiting young people, industrial workers, farmers, intellectuals, and those in emerging industries, while conducting rigorous background checks to prevent opportunists or unqualified individuals from joining the Party.

A meeting convened by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in 2019 emphasized the importance of improving the quality of Party member education and management, making training more targeted and effective, while preventing unnecessary formalities.

Party organizations at all levels have strengthened cohesion and forged the Party's soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. They have deepened the study of the Party's innovative theories, emphasized education on ideals and convictions, discipline, and conduct, and used both positive and cautionary examples. They have conducted specialized training across various levels and categories, guiding Party members to contribute to advancing Chinese modernization.

The General Office of the CPC Central Committee issued a work plan for strengthening education and training of Party members (2024-2028), aiming to further improve the regular training mechanism for Party members, with a particular focus on basic-level training.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core has placed greater emphasis on Party discipline. It has worked to strengthen political consciousness, improve Party conduct, enforce stricter discipline, and promote consistent and sustained education on Party discipline.

At present, the Party is carrying out an in-depth educational campaign to implement the spirit of the Central Committee's "eight-point decision" on improving work conduct. From the 18th CPC National Congress through the end of 2024, a total of 1.523 million people were punished for violating the "eight-point decision," involving 1.076 million cases.

"Only if the grassroots organizations are sound and the Party members play their due roles, can the Party's foundation be firm and the Party itself vigorous," Xi said.

The Party's governing mission depends on the dedication and performance of millions of Party members, who demonstrate their commitment by excelling in daily work, stepping forward at critical moments, and acting with courage in times of danger.

At the forefront of reform and development, Party members fulfill their responsibilities and continuously pioneer in their roles. Some Party organizations in enterprises organize Party members to advance research on core technologies, contributing to breakthroughs in bottleneck technologies.

In the fight against poverty, over 3 million village cadres and first secretaries, along with millions of community workers, fought on the front line. More than 1,800 Party members lost their lives in the cause of poverty alleviation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 7.013 million Party members from government departments, enterprises, and public institutions rushed to the front line, while 8.461 million in-service Party members reported for duty in their communities. A total of 3.306 million grassroots Party organizations directly took part in epidemic prevention and control, protecting public health and safeguarding social harmony.

Party members have consistently played an exemplary role in promoting high-quality development, enhancing primary-level governance, and carrying out urgent and challenging tasks, becoming the backbone driving forward the cause of the CPC and the country.

This article is an abridged and translated version of an article written by Zhu Lingjun, a professor and vice director of the Party Building Teaching and Research Department, Party School of the Central Committee of CPC.

