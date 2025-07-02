104th founding anniversary of Communist Party of China celebrated in Shanghai
Representatives of new members of the Communist Party of China attend an oath-taking ceremony to join the Party at the site of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2025. A series of events celebrating the 104th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) were held at the memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Students chorus in front of the memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2025. A series of events celebrating the 104th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) were held at the memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Students chorus in front of the memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2025. A series of events celebrating the 104th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) were held at the memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
A woman poses for a photo at the site of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, east China, July 1, 2025. A series of events celebrating the 104th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) were held at the memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Photos
