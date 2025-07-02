Interview: CPC's wisdom in building modern socialist country beacon for others -- Belarusian party leader

Xinhua) 09:04, July 02, 2025

MINSK, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The experience and wisdom of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in building a modern socialist country and socialism with Chinese characteristics serve as a beacon for many other countries, head of the Communist Party of Belarus has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Sergei Syrankov, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus, expressed his appreciation for the CPC's people-centered philosophy. The party focuses on improving the well-being of the Chinese people, and has made tremendous achievements, he said.

Thanks to the CPC, the Chinese people have achieved outstanding results in economy, finance, science, technology, culture and art, Syrankov said, adding that he was impressed by the rapid construction of highways and complex buildings, viewing it as a clear reflection of the CPC's commitment to serving the people.

Noting that China achieved national independence and people's liberation under the CPC's leadership, Syrankov highlighted the CPC's spirit and wisdom in leading China through difficult times.

Syrankov said the success of China in the new era is inseparable from the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core.

In Syrankov's eyes, Xi is a leader who genuinely serves the interests of the Chinese people. He said Xi enforced strict governance of the party, winning broad popular support, and successfully uniting the entire nation to strive for the realization of the Chinese Dream.

Syrankov said the relations between Belarus and China are at the highest level, characterized as an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, which is rooted in the strong personal trust between Xi, who is also the Chinese president, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Syrankov said that the two countries are not only expanding cooperation in economy, science and technology, but also strengthening unity in international affairs to jointly resist hegemony and unilateralism and jointly addressing international challenges.

