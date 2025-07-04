Tourists take feather-shaped boats in central China's Hubei
Tourists take feather-shaped boats at Pingshan scenic spot in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 3, 2025. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)
