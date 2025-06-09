Languages

A unique keyhole-shaped building

(People's Daily App) 10:57, June 09, 2025

A uniquely designed building in Wuhan, Hubei Province, forms a "keyhole" in the sky when looking up.

(Produced by Zhu Yurou and intern Zhang Jiaqi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

