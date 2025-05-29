China's Optics Valley rides the rising wave of tech tourism

Xinhua) May 29, 2025

WUHAN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The unique sensation of gliding above the city with a 270-degree panoramic view while experiencing the suspended monorail, Optics Valley Photon, in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, deeply impressed Mahdi Hameed.

"It's more than just a means of transportation, but also a genuinely enjoyable experience. I'm particularly impressed by the technological innovations behind Wuhan's sky rail," said the Iraqi reporter from the Rudaw Media Network.

Hameed was part of a group visit organized by the State Council Information Office to Wuhan from May 22 to 23, aimed at exploring the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

During the tour, he visited the East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the Optics Valley of China, where he gained deeper insights into the city's rapidly growing high-tech cluster and its increasingly popular tech-driven tourism.

As China's first operational suspended monorail line, the Optics Valley Photon has attracted widespread attention since its launch in 2023. The train features fully automated driving and incorporates a range of low-carbon technologies, including energy-efficient permanent magnet motors, a lightweight body, and variable-frequency air conditioning.

Transparent floor panels in the carriages offer passengers a unique and immersive viewing experience, said Hu Huoli, deputy director of the suspended monorail division under Optics Valley Traffic Company.

"The 10.5-kilometer-long sky rail passes through both high-tech industrial parks and forest parks, blending technology with nature and adding to the appeal of this new mode of transport, " Hu added. "So far, it has attracted nearly 2.6 million visits. For many visitors to Wuhan, the Optics Valley Photon has become a must-see attraction alongside traditional landmarks like the Yellow Crane Tower."

As a national innovation hub, the Optics Valley leads in optical fiber production and serves as a key base for optoelectronic components, display panels, and laser technologies. Over the past 30 years, the area has achieved a series of breakthroughs in core technologies, establishing a strong presence in the optoelectronics industry.

From suspended monorail rides and autonomous robotaxi trips to 3D light shows and cyber-themed night markets, cutting-edge technologies are deeply integrated into everyday life. These immersive experiences are attracting visitors from around the globe, offering a vivid glimpse into the future of smart living.

The recent 20th Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition in Wuhan drew nearly 70,000 visitors, including many families. Beyond industry professionals, curious parents brought their children to explore the latest advancements in humanoid robots, infrared telescopes and drones, turning the expo into an educational outing.

High-tech tourism is gaining popularity as visitors increasingly seek novel and distinctive experiences. During the peak cherry blossom season this March, Wuhan introduced six themed routes that blend scenic spring landscapes with smart transportation, digital innovation and futuristic design.

Wuhan has recently introduced an action plan to build itself into a world-class cultural and tourism destination. A key focus is strengthening tech-driven tourism by promoting innovations like the Optics Valley Photon monorail and developing landmark projects such as metaverse-themed districts.

With its strong industrial base, the Optics Valley is well-positioned to build a complete tech tourism ecosystem that is accessible, immersive and educational, said an official of the East Lake High-tech Development Zone.

