Exhibition themed "A Panorama of Hubei" opens in Wuhan

Xinhua) 09:31, January 01, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows pottery items on display at the exhibition "A Panorama of Hubei" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing the history and culture of Hubei in both ancient and modern times. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows a set of jade ware on display at the exhibition "A Panorama of Hubei" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing the history and culture of Hubei in both ancient and modern times. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows lacquerware on display at the exhibition "A Panorama of Hubei" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing the history and culture of Hubei in both ancient and modern times. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows a set of bamboo slips on display at the exhibition "A Panorama of Hubei" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing the history and culture of Hubei in both ancient and modern times. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows bronze mirrors on display at the exhibition "A Panorama of Hubei" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing the history and culture of Hubei in both ancient and modern times. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows a bronze drum on display at the exhibition "A Panorama of Hubei" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing the history and culture of Hubei in both ancient and modern times. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows a stone sculpture on display at the exhibition "A Panorama of Hubei" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing the history and culture of Hubei in both ancient and modern times. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People visit the exhibition "A Panorama of Hubei" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 31, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday, showcasing the history and culture of Hubei in both ancient and modern times. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

