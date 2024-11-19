2024 Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition held in UAE's Abu Dhabi

November 19, 2024

ABU DHABI, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Chinese Industrial Products Exhibition (CIPE 2024) has been held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abu Dhabi.

Themed "Showcasing China's Iconic Industrial Brands," the two-day event kicked off on Monday at the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (JOCIC Park). It features six exhibition zones: a specialized zone, as well as areas for advanced manufacturing, oil equipment, environmental protection, new energy, building materials and furniture, and a comprehensive exhibition area.

Nearly 90 leading Chinese and UAE companies, including China National Nuclear Corporation, China Telecom, China Unicom, and Emirates NBD, participated in the event.

Zhu Lian, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese embassy in the UAE, emphasized the strong resilience and potential of China-UAE cooperation during the opening ceremony.

"This exhibition is a powerful testament to the deepening partnership between our two nations," Zhu said, encouraging businesses to explore opportunities in smart manufacturing, green industry, and digital transformation through the JOCIC platform.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, highlighted Abu Dhabi's strategic importance as a global trade and investment hub.

"Through initiatives like the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, we aim to attract international investors and foster economic transformation. The CIPE 2024 provides a unique opportunity to strengthen our ties with Chinese enterprises," he remarked.

Since its establishment, the JOCIC Park has become an important hub for Chinese enterprises investing in the Middle East, attracting over 30 projects, with the first batch of companies already operational.

