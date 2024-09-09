Exhibition celebrating UK-China digital creativity opens in London

Photo shows a scene of the launch ceremony. (Photo/Guo Jinbiao)

"The Future to See Future: U.K.-China Youth Digital Creation and Cultural Exchange Exhibition" was launched in London on Sept. 6.

The exhibition features over 30 works that explore and design the future, presenting unique perspectives and innovative expressions across a range of fields, including human interactions with nature, environmental protection, arts, education, music, and the age of artificial intelligence. All creators are young talents under 30, mostly from Generation Z, and many are already leaders of their own digital creative art institutions and tech companies.

Liu Weidong, vice president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University speaks at the launch ceremony. (Photo/Guo Jinbiao)

Professor Liu Weidong, vice president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said "The Future to See Future" project will continue to hold themed co-creation activities, international exhibitions, academic-industry discussions, project incubation, and talent exchanges in both London and Shanghai. The goal is to create a lasting platform for idea sharing, international co-creation and cultural exchange between the two cities through digital creativity. He added that Shanghai Jiao Tong University would like to encourage Chinese students to pursue further studies in the U.K. and welcomes young people from the U.K. and around the world to study, work, and live in China.

Trevor Hoey, vice-chancellor of Brunel University London speaks at the launch ceremony. (Photo/Guo Jinbiao)

Professor Trevor Hoey, vice-chancellor of Brunel University London, highlighted the university's ongoing efforts in advancing U.K.-China collaboration in the creative industries through research initiatives. He noted that Brunel University has engaged in several collaborative projects with Shanghai Jiao Tong University in recent years and expressed the university's enthusiasm for participating in this exhibition to showcase teaching achievements, foster innovation in education, and strengthen connections between academia, the public, and industry. Looking ahead, Hoey reaffirmed Brunel University's commitment to deepening its engagement with Chinese universities and industries, with the goal of building a platform for digital cultural exchange and co-creation between young people from the U.K. and China.

Li Liyan, minister counsellor for Cultural Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in the U.K. speaks at the launch ceremony. (Photo/Guo Jinbiao)

Li Liyan, minister counsellor for Cultural Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in the U.K., noted in his speech that China and the U.K. are both countries with a great wealth of history and cultural heritage. Digital creativity bridges arts and technology, but more importantly, it connects the younger generation of the two countries. He looks forward to seeing more opportunities like this where friendship of a digital age is forged and ideas of innovation are exchanged.

Photo shows a scene of the launch ceremony. (Photo/Guo Jinbiao)

The exhibition’s curator, Dr. Pearl Wang Haoqing, highlighted three key features of the exhibition and digital creators, including the diffusion and application of AI generation technologies, the deep integration of technology with culture and emotion, and the increased investment in preliminary research and future transformations of scientific achievements. These features are expected to have a significant impact on digital creative education at universities in both countries.

Organized by the Institute of Cultural and Creative Industries (ICCI) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, this international platform aims to showcase the digital creativity of young talents and to promote cultural exchange and co-creation between China and the U.K.

The exhibition will participate in the London Design Festival from Sept. 14 to 17, becoming the only official partner event of the festival hosted by a Chinese institution in 2024.

