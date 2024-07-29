Exhibition titled 'The Travels of Marco Polo and Its Legacy between East and West' kicks off in Beijing

Le devisement do monde (The Development of the World), one of the exhibits at the exhibition titled A journey of knowledge: The Travels of Marco Polo and Its Legacy between East and Westat the China Millennium Monument in Beijing on July 26, 2024. (Photo: Dong Feng/GT)

An Italian exhibition titled A journey of knowledge: The Travels of Marco Polo and Its Legacy between East and West, was unveiled at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing on Friday. Consisting of six sections, the exhibition features 130 artifacts from 15 Chinese and Italian museums. Experts told the Global Times that the exhibition reflects the positive results of cross-cultural exchanges between China and Italy.

Exhibits tell the legend of Venice with manuscripts, oil paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, coins, glass products, textiles, illustrations, and a unique VR experience.

This year marks the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death, as well as the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership.

This exhibition showcases a variety of cultural relics to present to the visitors the historical trade and cultural exchanges.

At the entrance of the exhibition, visitors are impressed by the very first world map, standing in front of the cultural relics long, looking for their own cities.

Planning Director of the China Millennium Monument, Jiang Haimei, one of the curators, told the Global Times that the exhibition recreates the adventures of the missionaries, merchants and warriors who traveled between Europe and Asia with Marco Polo on the Silk Road through their perspectives, showcasing an oriental picture of the interweaving of romantic legends and historical realities

"It reveals the fruitful results of cross-cultural exchanges between China and Italy, and the profound impact of this legendary journey on the contemporary world is still relevant," she said.

The 890 square meters exhibition space is decorated with red and blue, with unique designs of golden images from the book Le devisement do monde (The Development of the World), the exhibition provides signposting for visitors to navigate through the route that Marco Polo travels over his life.

Sono Guicciardo Sassoli de Bianchi, an art historian and project curator for the exhibition from the Italian institute of culture in Beijing, told the Global Times on Friday that Marco Polo introduced China to the West, promoting exchanges and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations.

"He [Marco Polo] played an important role in promoting the progress of human civilization. Looking back at history will help create a better future," he stressed.

Many cultural relics are displayed in China for the first time and some porcelain exhibits show the infusion between Chinese and Western culture, organizers said.

The exhibition remains open in Beijing until November 24 before be exhibited in other museums across China.

