Exhibition on WWI Chinese laborers in Europe opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:12, June 14, 2024

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on Chinese laborers in Europe during World War I (WWI) opened at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China in Beijing on Thursday.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of the start of WWI. Data show that during the WWI, around 140,000 Chinese laborers were recruited to the western front in Europe. They were engaged in strenuous work like repairing roads, fortifications, and battlefield cleanup. Approximately 20,000 Chinese laborers in Europe died or went missing during the period.

The exhibition showcases over 500 pictures depicting Chinese laborers, along with more than 80 artifacts from various museums.

"The exhibition aims to recall the history and commemorate the glory and sacrifice of Chinese laborers," said Ning Yi, vice curator of the museum. "The stories of Chinese laborers remind us to cherish today's peace even more."

The exhibition will run until Sept. 1.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)