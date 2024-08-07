We Are China

National Security Exhibition Gallery opens in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 15:40, August 07, 2024

A national security-themed gallery opens at the Hong Kong Museum of History in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Aug. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The national security-themed gallery, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, opens to the public for free on Wednesday.

