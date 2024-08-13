Puppets can string us along

08:47, August 13, 2024 By Chen Nan ( China Daily

Scenes from Star Fish, which will be staged in Beijing on Sept 6, the opening show of the upcoming 2024 Beijing International Puppet Festival. (ZOU HONG/CHINA DAILY)

Sino-French production aims to demonstrate the universal appeal of the art form with a show that pulls out all of the stops, Chen Nan reports.

Theatergoers to the contemporary puppet show, Star Fish, will be taken on a whimsical journey through this creative collaboration between artists from China and France.

Inspired by the delightful 2018 novel by Zhou Xiaofeng, its story takes place in the depths of the ocean where two stars, who are twin brothers, tumble into the human world, kicking off an adventure that blends cultural charm with theatrical magic.

"I was deeply touched by the novel when I read it for the first time, though it's written for children. Steeped in the ocean's mysteries, it paints a picture of the brotherhood between the two stars as they navigate the complexities of human existence in the big blue ocean," says the show's producer Han Chi. "It's a tale that resonates with themes of unity, discovery, and courage, weaving a narrative tapestry that captures the imagination and stirs the soul of both children and adults."

Star Fish will be staged in Beijing on Sept 6, as the opening show of the upcoming 2024 Beijing International Puppet Festival, which will run from Sept 6 to Oct 6.

According to Han, who is the curator and producer of the festival, 28 productions and more than 50 shows from 11 countries are on the agenda, including the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and Spain. In addition to live performances, the festival includes online screenings of nine other productions from around the world, as well as workshops, which will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the backstage at puppet shows.

In Star Fish, the audience will be introduced to a dreamlike world inhabited by puppets of various-sized fish, with the lead character, Xiao Nu, one of the twin stars, becoming a 3.5-meter whale puppet when he falls into the ocean.

Han invited French director, Marjorie Nakache, to be part of the show, which took the creative team about 18 months to finish.

With a deep background in theater and puppetry, Nakache brings a unique perspective to the production, infusing it with a blend of French theatrical experience and a deep respect for the narrative traditions of both countries.

Scenes from Star Fish, which will be staged in Beijing on Sept 6, the opening show of the upcoming 2024 Beijing International Puppet Festival. (ZOU HONG/CHINA DAILY)

"I love the novel, which is a beautiful story. The collaboration between artists from both countries unfolded as a celebration of artistic synergy," says the director, who is the founder of a French theater company, the Studio Theatre de Stains. "We did a lot of experiments on puppets. We wanted to ensure that every movement and narrative thread was a harmonious blend of Chinese folklore and my theatrical knowledge and experience."

Nakache adds that Star Fish is more than mere entertainment and that the performance resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

"Puppets are not only for children but also for adults, and can create an imaginative experience that cannot be achieved in other theatrical productions without them," she says. "Puppets allow us to incorporate ideas that cannot be done by real actors."

It is not the first time that the two have worked together. In 2022, Han invited Nakache to work on another puppet show, Mending the Heavenly Metamorphosis, which was about the Chinese mythological female character Nyu Wa, who created humankind out of clay. The show premiered during the 2022 Beijing International Puppet Festival.

Since then, both artists have navigated cultural nuances and artistic intricacies, building an atmosphere of mutual respect and creative exchange. Through workshops, rehearsals, and shared artistic exploration, Nakache has overseen a production that embodies the spirit of international cooperation and artistic innovation.

"Though we speak different languages and have different ways of thinking, we achieved a shared goal, which made us very happy and proud," says Nakache.

With Star Fish, the artists will not only dazzle the audience with a visual spectacle and heartfelt storytelling, but will also demonstrate the power of cultural exchange through the arts, says Han.

"Nakache's direction underscores universal themes of empathy, discovery, and the beauty of diversity, inviting audiences to connect deeply with the characters and themes woven into the fabric of the puppet show," Han says. "As audiences immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Star Fish, they embark on a journey where imagination knows no limits, and where the beauty of storytelling unites hearts across continents."

Han was born and raised in Harbin in Heilongjiang province, and was introduced to traditional Chinese puppetry by her journalist father, who founded the HanFeizi Shadow Puppet Theatre in 1992.

"After interviewing the people behind a traditional Chinese shadow puppet theater in our hometown, my father used his own money to support it, because it was dying," says Han.

The creative team of Star Fish, gathering artists from China and France, poses after the theatrical production's preview in Beijing on July 15. (ZOU HONG/CHINA DAILY)

Shadow puppetry is a form of theater in which colorful silhouette figures made from leather or paper are accompanied by music and singing. The ancient art form was inscribed in 2011 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

"In our hometown, shadow puppetry shows, which are on the provincial list of intangible cultural heritage, combine the local dialect and folk music. My father loves the art form, which faces a challenge from contemporary entertainment. He founded the HanFeizi Shadow Puppet Theatre under his penname of Han Feizi," says Han Chi, whose younger brother, Han Xing, performs in the theater company. Han Xing is also performing in Star Fish.

"Thanks to my father and the senior shadow puppet players in the theater, I learned all about the history and making of puppet shows. I want to make puppet shows appeal to contemporary audiences, by combining them with different theatrical elements, such as dance and visual effects," says Han Chi, who is now the director of the HanFeizi Shadow Puppet Theatre.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)