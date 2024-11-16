In pics: railway station of CRIntermodal in Wuhan, C China
An aerial drone photo shows a view at a railway station of CRIntermodal in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 16, 2024. The China-Europe freight train (Wuhan) service has 55 international logistics channels reaching 40 countries and regions and 117 cities. It has become an important transportation channel of import and export for domestic foreign trade enterprises. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A China-Europe freight train prepares to depart from a railway station of CRIntermodal in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 16, 2024. The China-Europe freight train (Wuhan) service has 55 international logistics channels reaching 40 countries and regions and 117 cities. It has become an important transportation channel of import and export for domestic foreign trade enterprises. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A train driver makes preparation at a railway station of CRIntermodal in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 16, 2024. The China-Europe freight train (Wuhan) service has 55 international logistics channels reaching 40 countries and regions and 117 cities. It has become an important transportation channel of import and export for domestic foreign trade enterprises. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
An aerial drone photo shows vehicles to be transported at a railway station of CRIntermodal in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 16, 2024. The China-Europe freight train (Wuhan) service has 55 international logistics channels reaching 40 countries and regions and 117 cities. It has become an important transportation channel of import and export for domestic foreign trade enterprises. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
