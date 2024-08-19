A Tanzanian student's devotion to voluntary services in Wuhan

Lugazo Abubakar Lugazo (L) provides help for a passenger at a metro station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Lugazo Abubakar Lugazo, a 30-year-old Tanzanian, is currently pursuing his doctoral degree at Central China Normal University (CCNU) in Wuhan. Alongside his studies, he is also the leader of a volunteer service team composed of international students.

Lugazo's affection for China began during his bachelor's studies in Tanzania. Encouraged by a Chinese teacher at a Confucius Institute, Lugazo embarked on his journey of learning Chinese at CCNU in 2017. On his registration day, Lugazo was moved by the help of volunteers. Resonating with their deeds, he later joined the team to extend his help and kindness to the community.

Among the volunteer activities, Lugazo is especially fond of the English teaching program and always enjoys spending time with children. During his time teaching at a rural school, he spent days building a bond with a shy and reserved child. When he was about to leave, the child unexpectedly gave Lugazo a gift, which deeply touched him.

Living in Wuhan for seven years has fostered a profound connection between Lugazo and the local community, making Wuhan his second hometown. "For me, voluntary service is a way to pay back to the society and appreciate all the people who have helped me throughout my life," Lugazo said.

Looking ahead, Lugazo is optimistic about his future. "I would love to stay in Wuhan after graduation," he said. "If that's not possible, I could return to my hometown and make my contribution to the cooperation between Tanzania and China."

