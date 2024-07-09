Feature: Chinese products at Tanzania's trade fair create new business opportunities

Leather shoes and bags made in China are displayed during the 48th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 6, 2024. The 48th DITF, running from June 28 to July 13, hosted more than 4,000 exhibitors from 26 countries, including over 200 Chinese companies.(Photo by Emmanuel Herman/Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Mussa Kaisi, a cashew nut farmer from Tanzania's Mtwara region, could not take his eyes off a 50-horsepower tractor displayed by Bada (Shandong) Agricultural Machinery Company Ltd. at the 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

"I bought this type of tractor from this company in March this year, and it is helping me in my cashew nut farming," said Kaisi, who owns 125 hectares of cashew nut trees. Using the tractor, he expects to boost his cashew nut production from 20 tonnes to more than 35 tonnes in the next harvesting season, starting in September 2024.

"Products displayed by Chinese companies are helping Tanzanian entrepreneurs improve production in various sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing," he added.

Many other Tanzanians visiting the DITF, like Kaisi, were also attracted to various Chinese products on display at the Chinese pavilion. The trade fair, running from June 28 to July 13, hosted more than 4,000 exhibitors from 26 countries, including over 200 Chinese companies.

Themed "Tanzania: Your Best Destination for Business and Investment," the trade fair is an annual event showcasing Tanzanian products and those from other African countries. The China pavilion is coordinated by East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC) Limited, a Chinese company promoting business between Tanzania and China. EACLC has organized exhibitions for Chinese companies at the fair for four consecutive years.

Cathy Wang, director-general of EACLC Limited, expressed her hope that Chinese exhibitors would find markets in Tanzania, discover high-quality Tanzanian sources, seize investment opportunities and achieve success. She said that this year's exhibition focuses on business cooperation and exchange, with supporting activities like B2B meetings, cultural performances and investment exchanges.

The Chinese pavilion showcases products ranging from agricultural machinery, food production, processing and marketing, electrical machinery and equipment, feed and veterinary medicine, biopharmaceuticals, and automobile industries.

Yusuf Salum Zuberi, a medical doctor at Mwananyamala Referral Hospital in Dar es Salaam, was seen making an order for a cement block-making machine at the Shandong Hongfa Scientific Industrial and Trading Company Limited booth. "I am planning to start a block-making project, and this is the perfect place for securing a state-of-the-art machine at very affordable prices," said Zuberi.

"Products displayed by Chinese companies at this trade fair provide business opportunities for Tanzanian entrepreneurs," he added.

"Tanzania has an environment that is favorable for business and investment. This is my first time participating in this trade fair. I am looking forward to future events," said Mike Zhang, director of The Nile Machinery Company Limited, a leading manufacturer of mining and construction equipment in China's Hunan province. He said that his company was receiving many orders from enterprises in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia.

Sun Ganmin, chief accountant of the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, east China, said the province has maintained close economic and trade exchanges with Tanzania, an important trading partner in the African market.

Tanzanian Minister of Industry and Trade Selemani Jafo praised the Chinese pavilion at the 48th DITF, organized by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority, for showcasing infrastructure development, investment prospects, and technology advancements. He urged Tanzanian traders and businessmen to learn from modern Chinese technologies to boost production and secure profitable business deals.

A Chinese exhibitor demonstrates an agricultural machine during the 48th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 6, 2024. The 48th DITF, running from June 28 to July 13, hosted more than 4,000 exhibitors from 26 countries, including over 200 Chinese companies.(Photo by Emmanuel Herman/Xinhua)

A bulldozer produced and shipped by a Chinese company is displayed at the 48th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 6, 2024. The 48th DITF, running from June 28 to July 13, hosted more than 4,000 exhibitors from 26 countries, including over 200 Chinese companies.(Photo by Emmanuel Herman/Xinhua)

Tanzanian Minister of Industry and Trade Selemani Jafo speaks at the opening of China Day of the 48th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, July 6, 2024. The 48th DITF, running from June 28 to July 13, hosted more than 4,000 exhibitors from 26 countries, including over 200 Chinese companies.(Photo by Emmanuel Herman/Xinhua)

