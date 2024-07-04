Chinese construction firm, medical team donate to Tanzanian pupils with disabilities

Xinhua) 10:39, July 04, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, July 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 50 pupils with disabilities at Kawe A Primary School, in Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam, on Tuesday received humanitarian donations from China Construction Communication Company (CCCC) Tanzania branch.

The pupils and their parents also received free medical consultations from the 27th Chinese medical team in Tanzania mainland.

The donations included school supplies, food, medical supplies, and wheelchairs.

The pupils with disabilities were also treated to singing by CCCC Tanzania staff members, a talent show, and a lion dance performance by the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Cuthbert Mfangavo, the head teacher of Kawe A Primary School, thanked CCCC Tanzania and the 27th Chinese medical team in Tanzania for the donations that supported pupils with special needs.

"The donations we have received today and medical care from the 27th Chinese medical team will play a huge role in improving the health of the pupils, and the wheelchairs will help to ease their movement within the school compound and at their homes as well," Mfangavo said.

Sofia Salum, a parent, said she was grateful for the donation, which will go a long way toward improving the learning environment of pupils with disabilities.

