China-Tanzania youth dialogue helps to promote bilateral relations: Chinese diplomat

Xinhua) 10:54, June 06, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Exchanges between Chinese and Tanzanian youth through the China-Tanzania Youth Dialogue are essential in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said Wednesday.

Youth served as the source of vitality to carry forward the profound friendship between China and Tanzania, she said at the China-Tanzania Youth Dialogue held at the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam.

The dialogue was part of a series of activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between China and Tanzania.

"Young people are always active, creative, and innovative, and represent the power of growth, rising, and openness," said Chen, adding that the youth exchanges and cooperation between China and Tanzania have gradually become an important part of people-to-people exchanges and practical cooperation between the two countries.

Patrobas Katambi, the deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Labor, Youth, Employment, and Persons with Disability, thanked China for its efforts in promoting youth development.

He said such efforts would help create a favorable environment to curb unemployment and mental health problems, especially among the youth.

"The world's large and growing youth population can be a powerful and transformative force for a better world - if the right investments and decisions are made now," said Katambi.

