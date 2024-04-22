Light show staged to mark 9th Space Day of China in Wuhan
A light show is staged to commemorate the 9th Space Day of China in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
The 9th Space Day of China will fall on April 24 and Wuhan will be the main venue.
