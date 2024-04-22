We Are China

Light show staged to mark 9th Space Day of China in Wuhan

Ecns.cn) 13:06, April 22, 2024

A light show is staged to commemorate the 9th Space Day of China in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

The 9th Space Day of China will fall on April 24 and Wuhan will be the main venue.

A light show is staged to commemorate the 9th Space Day of China in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

A light show is staged to commemorate the 9th Space Day of China in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

A light show is staged to commemorate the 9th Space Day of China in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

A light show is staged to commemorate the 9th Space Day of China in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)