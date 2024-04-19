People visit exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan
People visit an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
Visitors take photos at an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
People visit an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
People view an exhibit at an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
People visit an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Central China's Wuhan to resume direct passenger flights to Kuala Lumpur
- Central China's Wuhan to resume direct passenger flights to Kuala Lumpur
- In pics: Sino-French Wuhan Ecological Demonstration City
- Cherry blossoms in Wuhan University enter best viewing season
- Railway staff make efforts to ensure smooth transportation amid heavy snowfall in Wuhan
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.