People visit exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan

Xinhua) 11:01, April 19, 2024

People visit an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Visitors take photos at an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People visit an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

People view an exhibit at an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

People visit an exhibition titled "Gaudi: Moment is Eternity" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. Opened here on Thursday, the exhibition will last until October 20. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)