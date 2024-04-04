Central China's Wuhan to resume direct passenger flights to Kuala Lumpur
WUHAN, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Direct passenger flights between Wuhan, the capital city of central China's Hubei Province, and the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur are scheduled to resume on April 30, China Eastern Airlines announced on Wednesday.
This is also the first international route from Hubei to Kuala Lumpur to resume since such flights were suspended in 2020.
Operated by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the round-trip flight will take place three times a week, and is scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The return flight will depart Kuala Lumpur every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
China Eastern Airlines has previously reopened direct passenger flights from Wuhan to other international destinations including Sydney, Tokyo and Bangkok.
