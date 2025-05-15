We Are China

2025 World Digital Education Conference opens in Wuhan

Ecns.cn) 15:32, May 15, 2025

The opening ceremony of the 2025 World Digital Education Conference is held in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 14, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Under the theme of "Education Development and Transformation: The Era of Intelligence," the 2025 World Digital Education Conference opened on Tuesday.

