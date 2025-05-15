2025 World Digital Education Conference opens in Wuhan
The opening ceremony of the 2025 World Digital Education Conference is held in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 14, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Under the theme of "Education Development and Transformation: The Era of Intelligence," the 2025 World Digital Education Conference opened on Tuesday.
Photos
