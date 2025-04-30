8th Digital China Summit showcases digital advances
An intelligent connected vehicle is pictured at the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2025. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A visitor experiences a VR horse riding simulator at the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2025. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A robot is pictured at the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2025. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A robot is pictured at the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2025. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
People visit the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2025. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
People look at a passenger drone at the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2025. The summit highlights the country's strides in digital transformation and the expansion of its digital economy. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
