Digital artifact VR experience "Bronze Era Odyssey" launched in Wuhan, C China

Xinhua) 08:42, April 30, 2025

A visitor takes part in the digital artifact VR experience "Bronze Era Odyssey" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 29, 2025. The Hubei Provincial Museum on Tuesday launched a cinematic-level digital artifact VR experience to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the discovery of the 2,500-year-old Sword of Goujian, which was named after the king of the state of Yue during the Spring and Autumn Period (770-476 BC). The VR experience, titled "Bronze Era Odyssey," can accommodate 100 spectators simultaneously in a 30-minute immersive visualization of the museum's iconic artifacts such as the Sword of Goujian and the Bianzhong of Marquis Yi of Zeng. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

