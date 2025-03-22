China issues circular to boost well-regulated development of VR films

Xinhua) 12:23, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- A circular has been released that aims to improve the regulation environment for films powered by virtual reality (VR) technology, according to the China Film Administration (CFA) on Friday.

Per the document, the term "VR films" refers to cinematic works that are produced via VR technology, watched with head-mounted display devices or other VR terminals, and publicly screened in permanent screening venues such as movie theaters.

The circular specifies due procedures conducted by the CFA to log and scrutinize the production of VR films as well as procedures to approve the screening of eligible VR films for the public.

It outlines efforts to support the use of cinema or other permanent building spaces that meet relevant safety standards to screen VR films after gaining due permits.

The circular also encourages relevant film institutions and social entities to actively engage in the research and development of VR film-related technologies, as well as in the creation, production, distribution and screening of VR films.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)