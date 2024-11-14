China revises regulations concerning use of natural science fund

Xinhua) 23:20, November 14, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council, unveiling a set of revised regulations on the use of the national natural science fund.

The revised regulations specify that the fund is used to finance basic research, support talent cultivation and team building, and follows the principles of openness, fairness and impartiality.

The fund will mainly come from the central budget, while enterprises and other organizations are also encouraged to engage in joint funding.

In addition, the revised regulations propose improvement of the mechanism for sharing results of research projects supported by the fund.

A special fund will be set up to train young scientific and technological personnel, according to the revisions, which also pledge to optimize the application and evaluation procedures for major original and interdisciplinary innovation projects.

Regarding improvement of the integrity system, the regulations specify that individuals and organizations that commit serious acts of dishonesty in scientific research will be punished.

The revised regulations will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)