China unveils revised commercial cryptography regulations

Xinhua) 10:32, May 25, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling the revised regulations on the management of commercial cryptography, effective from July 1.

The revision is made to the 1999 version of the regulations and provides details of relevant mechanisms stipulated in China's Cryptography Law effective since 2020.

The revised regulations aim to improve the management system of commercial cryptography, advance innovations and standardization, and foster a testing and recognition system for commercial cryptography.

The revision also seeks to strengthen management over the use of cryptograms in electronic verification services as well as the services related to e-government affairs.

Management over commercial cryptography import and export will be better regulated, and the application of commercial cryptography will be promoted, according to the revised regulations.

