China issues regulation on managing, overseeing leading officials

Xinhua) 09:18, September 20, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a regulation on improving the framework of systems for strictly managing and overseeing leading officials.

The regulation aims to improve the mechanism for selecting and appointing leading officials, selecting outstanding individuals to take up posts and awarding them while filtering out the more mediocre officials.

It mainly offers clear and specific provisions for regulating the organizational adjustments to leading positions that are not suitable for current officials.

The general office also issued a circular demanding that all localities and government departments strictly abide by the regulation, adding that the regulation is of great significance to building a contingent of competent key officials for governance.

