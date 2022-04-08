China issues new regulation for handling of public complaints

Xinhua) 09:17, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have issued a regulation for the handling of public complaint letters and visits.

A circular issued alongside the regulation highlighted the significance of work to handle public complaints, saying it is an important window through which an understanding of society and the people's opinions can be obtained.

It emphasized the regulation's study and publicity, as well as inspections of its implementation, so as to lay the legal groundwork for localities to solve problems and resolve disputes for the public.

Relevant government departments should take a people-centered and problem-oriented approach, and constantly improve their capabilities to carry out their work, the circular said.

