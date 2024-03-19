Several cities carry out rewards for reporting electric bicycles for illegal charging

Global Times) 11:08, March 19, 2024

To prevent fires caused by illegal charging of electric bicycles, recently, several cities have announced reward measures for reporting illegal charging of electric bicycles.

On February 23, a deadly fire broke out in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, in the early morning, which killed 15 people and placed 44 in hospital for treatment. Preliminary analysis shows the fire was caused by the electric bicycles parked inside the building.

Henan Provincial Fire Rescue Corps and the Henan Provincial Emergency Management Department on Monday, along with two other departments, jointly issued a notice strictly prohibiting the unauthorized parking and charging of electric bicycles. The notice states that individuals found parking electric bicycles or charging them in public areas will be ordered to correct their behavior. Failure to comply will result in fines ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 yuan ($1,392) for businesses and individuals engaged in commercial activities. Those found violating regulations by obstructing evacuation routes, blocking emergency exits, or engaging in other behaviors that impede safety will also be ordered to correct their actions, with fines ranging from 5000 to 50,000 yuan imposed on businesses.

According to media reports on Monday, Xicheng district of Beijing recently issued a notice detailing an electric bicycle fire safety rectification reward and punishment mechanism, rewarding community defense forces, police officers, firefighters, and community residents who effectively prevent illegal parking and charging of electric bicycles.

According to official reports, the first payments of cash rewards have been distributed in several streets of the district. With the active promotion of the Fire Rescue Brigade, the 15 street offices in Xicheng district have formulated and implemented specific plans in accordance with the requirements of the mechanism, tailored to their respective areas to ensure the effective implementation of the mechanism.

Within three days, 18 community defense personnel in Xicheng district have received payments.

Liyuan town in Tongzhou district also issued a public announcement regarding rewards for reporting safety hazards related to illegal parking and charging of electric bicycles, initiating a reward reporting mechanism. The scope of reporting includes behaviors such as parking electric bicycles or charging them in the first-floor public hallways, evacuation corridors, stairwells, and safety exits of buildings throughout the town, as well as behaviors that endanger public safety, such as electric bicycles entering buildings or being stored in the same room as people.

Furthermore, the reward mechanism requires that reporters provide their real names and contact information for verification purposes and reporters must take responsibility for the facts they report, and the reported behavior must be ongoing or in progress.

Reports that are found to be inconsistent with the actual situation upon verification or for behaviors that have already ended will not be rewarded. Malicious, false, or retaliatory reports will be held accountable according to the law, the notice said.

For those who repeatedly refuse to stop parking electric bicycles or charging electric bicycles and their batteries in public areas, the fire safety committee of the town will transfer the case to the district fire rescue brigade for legal action.

In addition to Beijing, on March 7, Shenzhen Fire Department issued a notice stating that rewards will be given to citizens who report violations of fire laws and regulations and fire hazards. For general violations of fire laws and regulations and fire hazards, a reward of 100 yuan ($13.9) will be given for each case; for serious violations and major fire hazards, a reward of 500 yuan will be awarded for each case.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)