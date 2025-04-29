8th Digital China Summit held in Fuzhou, Fujian
A staff member demonstrates to operate a robot at the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. With more than 300 professional institutions attending, the 8th Digital China Summit opened its experience area to professional visitors on Monday, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A staff member operates a robot dog at the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. With more than 300 professional institutions attending, the 8th Digital China Summit opened its experience area to professional visitors on Monday, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A visitor interacts with a humanoid robot at the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. With more than 300 professional institutions attending, the 8th Digital China Summit opened its experience area to professional visitors on Monday, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A humanoid robot is seen at the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. With more than 300 professional institutions attending, the 8th Digital China Summit opened its experience area to professional visitors on Monday, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on April 28, 2025 shows a firefighting robot at the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. With more than 300 professional institutions attending, the 8th Digital China Summit opened its experience area to professional visitors on Monday, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
People visit the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. With more than 300 professional institutions attending, the 8th Digital China Summit opened its experience area to professional visitors on Monday, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A robot simulates to patrol inspection of transformer substation at the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2025. With more than 300 professional institutions attending, the 8th Digital China Summit opened its experience area to professional visitors on Monday, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on April 28, 2025 shows a booth of China Railway at the experience area of the 8th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. With more than 300 professional institutions attending, the 8th Digital China Summit opened its experience area to professional visitors on Monday, showcasing the nation's digital transformation achievements amid robust growth in the digital sector. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Photos
