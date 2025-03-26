Changsha hospital introduces VR therapy to ease mental strain among infectious disease patients

08:25, March 26, 2025 By Liang Rui ( Global Times

A patient with cirrhosis practices ''virtual therapy'' with a VR headset after developing typical ''ICU syndrome,'' where physical weakness exacerbates psychological distress. (Photo/Courtesy of The First Hospital of Changsha)

A hospital in Central China's Hunan Province has introduced virtual reality (VR) therapy in its infectious diseases hepatology wards, using immersive technology to help patients manage mental distress. More than 30 cases have reported positive outcomes with customized VR content now under development to further enhance treatment, the Global Times learned from the hospital on Tuesday.

According to the public relations department of The First Hospital of Changsha hospital, the VR therapy works by lowering stress hormone levels as patients are immersed in soothing virtual environments, allowing the brain to partially suppress pain signals. The method has proven especially effective for bedridden patients and those receiving long-term treatment.

"When the VR headset is activated, the ward transforms into highly realistic and soothing scenes — a sunny beach, a forest filled with birdsong, or a snowy mountain or hot spring," Kong Jinling, a head nurse of the hospital's infectious diseases department, told the Global Times. The therapy incorporates psychological techniques such as narrative therapy, breath control, mindfulness, meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, and hypnosis.

Kong noted that one cirrhosis patient with ICU syndrome, where physical weakness worsens mental distress, underwent 30-minute daily VR therapy sessions. After two weeks of treatment, the patient saw stabilized blood pressure and heart rate, improved sleep, and reduced infection markers.

Patients in infectious disease wards often face recurring symptoms like fever, infections, and bleeding, compounded by isolation, anxiety, and fear of losing social connection. Prolonged hospitalization has become a tough mental and physical ordeal, said Kong.

Inspired by international research and case studies, the hospital launched the VR intervention program as a clinical psychological tool. The therapy has since expanded across various scenarios: Fever patients interact with penguins in Arctic landscapes, pain sufferers stroll beside lotus-filled lakes, and those undergoing procedures like paracentesis watch calming animations to ease tension.

"Since May 2024, more than 30 patients have undergone VR therapy with positive feedback overall," Kong said.

Still, challenges remain. Some elderly patients experience dizziness, while the critically ill may lack stamina for extended sessions. "We're optimizing solutions -adjusting scene dynamics, customizing content, and shortening duration," Kong said.

The organic integration of psychological intervention with VR technology this time is an effective attempt, the nursing department of the hospital told the Global Times. "After the success in the infectious diseases department, the hospital will next promote it in other departments such as intensive care medicine, rehabilitation medicine, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and infection immunology, providing patients with more effective and comfortable psychological support."

Previously, the Third Hospital of Mianyang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province utilized special VR video games to assist in treating patients with mental health disorders. The VR therapy simulated various medical scenarios for patients. At the same time, digital cognitive rehabilitation devices leverage computer-assisted methods to help patients restore cognitive functions such as calculation and memory, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

