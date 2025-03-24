In pics: National Multimode Trans-Scale Biomedical Imaging Center in Beijing

Sun Yujie (R), deputy dean of the College of Future Technology at Peking University, introduces the National Multimode Trans-Scale Biomedical Imaging Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The National Multimode Trans-Scale Biomedical Imaging Center, one of China's key scientific infrastructure projects, passed national acceptance on Friday, bringing it one step closer to further supporting life sciences research and the diagnosis and treatment of major diseases, said the Institute of Biophysics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Beginning construction in 2019, the center was jointly initiated by Peking University and the Institute of Biophysics, and built with several research institutions including Harbin Institute of Technology and University of Science and Technology of China, with a total investment of 1.717 billion yuan (about 237 million U.S. dollars).

The center's core facilities include a multimodal medical imaging device, a multimodal in vivo cell imaging device, a multimodal high-resolution molecular imaging device, and a multi-scale image data integration system. It is capable of conducting trans-scale visualization and precise measurement of the structure and function of living organisms from the molecular to the organ level.

Gao Jiahong, director of Peking University's Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Research Center, introduces a multimodal medical imaging device in Beijing, capital of China, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows an exterior view of the National Multimode Trans-Scale Biomedical Imaging Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2025 shows the buildings of the National Multimode Trans-Scale Biomedical Imaging Center in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Ren Hui/Xinhua)

