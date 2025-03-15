2025 China Medical Equipment Conference & Medical Equipment Exhibition held in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:55, March 15, 2025

A visitor experiences surgical robot system during the 2025 China Medical Equipment Conference & Medical Equipment Exhibition held at Chongqing International Expo Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 14, 2025. The four-day exhibition kicked off here on Thursday with a total of 34 professional exhibition areas, including medical imaging, radiotherapy, medical examination, surgical equipment, hospital Internet of Things construction, artificial intelligence and medical robots, etc., showcasing over 10,000 new products, new technologies, new applications and new methods in the field of medical equipment. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

