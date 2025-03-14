Chinese scientists develop novel hydrogel to combat rheumatoid arthritis
TIANJIN, March 14 (Xinhua) -- A research team from north China's Tianjin University has developed a new type of injectable hydrogel that can regulate immune cell metabolism, helping to reduce inflammation and slow down rheumatoid arthritis.
The findings were recently published in Advanced Functional Materials.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a painful and relentless chronic disease. It occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy joints, leading to deformities and disabilities, making everyday life a struggle for millions of people.
Scientists have discovered that a key factor in this process is the metabolism of immune cells, particularly macrophages. When these cells' metabolic pathways go off balance, they release excessive inflammatory signals that worsen the disease. If this metabolism could be controlled, it might open up a new way to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
The novel hydrogel developed by the researchers is made from biodegradable alginate and has a special dual-network structure, making it easy to inject and allowing for the controlled release of therapeutic agents. Once inside the joint, the hydrogel reacts to the acidic environment of the inflamed area, gradually releasing zinc ions and small interfering RNA.
These substances help reprogram the macrophages' metabolism, reducing their ability to trigger inflammation and enhancing their anti-inflammatory function.
"This is the first time metabolic reprogramming has been used in rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and we hope it can be applied to other inflammatory diseases in the future," said Li Nan, who led the team.
