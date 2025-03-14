Pig kidney transplanted into renal disease patient

15:15, March 14, 2025 By Qin Feng, Zou Shuo ( China Daily

Doctors at Xijing Hospital, affiliated with Air Force Medical University in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, recently transplanted a multi-gene-edited pig kidney into a patient with end-stage renal disease, marking a significant milestone in xenotransplantation.

A multidisciplinary team led by Qin Weijun, director of the hospital's urology department, performed the surgery on March 6 under the guidance of Dou Kefeng, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Upon restoring blood flow, the kidney turned a healthy reddish color and began producing urine. Six days after the operation, the transplanted kidney remained functional, with the patient's serum creatinine levels returning to normal.

The surgery marks the world's fifth such procedure and Asia's first. It is also another clinical breakthrough for Xijing Hospital, which performed the world's first successful gene-edited pig-to-brain-dead recipient xenogeneic orthotropic whole liver transplant on Jan 7.

The kidney, sourced from Clonorgan Biotechnology Co in Chengdu, Sichuan province, was transplanted after precise surgical adjustments.

Qin said xenotransplantation could help overcome the shortage of human organ donors, providing timely solutions for patients in need. The team will closely monitor immune rejection, coagulation risks, and potential infections.

In China, approximately 130 million people have chronic kidney disease, and the number of end-stage patients continues to rise. While kidney transplantation is the only cure, organ shortages force countless patients to endure prolonged dialysis, often deteriorating as they wait.

"This breakthrough offers new clinical options for patients and validates the feasibility of xenotransplantation. With further research, it could help address global organ shortages," Dou said.

The patient is a 69-year-old woman who has battled severe high blood pressure, diabetes, and other chronic conditions for more than 30 years. Diagnosed with end-stage renal failure eight years ago, her only options were dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Due to her high sensitivity to human donor antigens, no compatible human kidney was available, leaving her reliant on thrice-weekly dialysis. Her condition worsened after a stroke three years ago and a subsequent heart attack.

Despite these challenges, her son, Liu Shun (a pseudonym), persisted in caring for her. Balancing day and nighttime work, he carried his mother up and down the stairs of their four-story apartment building each day for eight years.

"My mother's illness is my greatest pain, but also my strongest motivation to save her," he said.

After learning of Xijing Hospital's xenotransplantation research, Liu and his mother decided to pursue the experimental procedure.

"Someone had to take the first step to the moon. Our leap of faith is to test this possibility and bring hope to others," Liu said. "The medical team's round-the-clock care has given us great confidence and courage. We hope this research paves a path for others."

Before the surgery, the hospital's academic, medical ethics, organ transplant, and animal committees reviewed the protocol, with input from international xenotransplant ethics experts. More than 20 departments collaborated on preoperative planning, intraoperative coordination, and postoperative care.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)