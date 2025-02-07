Chinese research brings hope for painless, non-invasive test for blood glucose

Xinhua) 14:17, February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed an innovative blood glucose monitoring technology that allows for blood readings without piercing the skin, offering a painless and non-invasive solution for people with diabetes.

A research team from Shanghai has developed a user-friendly technology that allows people to measure their blood glucose levels by simply placing their palm on a testing device.

The device uses an optical measurement technique called "multiple μ-spatially offset Raman spectroscopy," which can precisely detect blood glucose signals at various skin depths.

According to a study published online in the journal Nature Metabolism earlier this week, the new technology allows people to say goodbye to the conventional blood glucose testing method that involves painful needle pricks.

The global population of individuals living with diabetes has now exceeded 500 million, with the prevalence rate among adults in China reaching 12 percent. Effective and regular blood glucose tests are fundamental to managing the disease. However, invasive testing methods make it difficult for patients to adhere to long-term monitoring. Exploring non-invasive testing methods has become a research focus in the field of glucose sensing worldwide.

The researchers emphasized the remarkable testing accuracy achieved in the study. They noted that the new technology was effective for people of all ages, skin colors and body types, laying a strong foundation for future large-scale applications.

Members of the research team include clinicians from prestigious Ruijin Hospital, affiliated to the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and scientists from the Shanghai Photonic View Technology, an enterprise specializing in integrated circuit chip and biotechnology.

Lead researcher Wang Weiqing, from Ruijin Hospital, said that the technology "represents an achievement in medical-industrial collaboration." He expressed confidence that this innovation would greatly improve the life quality for diabetes patients and revolutionize diabetes management.

A photo posted on many media platforms shows the innovative device resembles a printer.

"Currently, the testing device appears somewhat bulky, but we plan to make it smaller that enough to fit in the palm or even integrated into a watch, enabling users to monitor their blood glucose levels anytime, anywhere," Wang explained to the media.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)