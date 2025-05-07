Witnessing the China-Russia friendship: The unexpected connections between Wuhan and Russia

Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, is located in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. Hubei boasts the longest stretch of the Yangtze River among all provinces. Wuhan has deep historical ties with Russia. As early as the 19th century, the city became renowned for its tea trade and was known as the "Oriental Tea Port." Tea produced in southern China was shipped through Wuhan and transported along the ancient tea road to Russia. Today, join a People's Daily reporter on a journey to explore the centuries-old cultural dialogue between Wuhan and Russia.

